Use of rPET Drastically Cuts Carbon Footprint

Recycled PET (rPET) results in 79% lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to virgin polymers according to a new study released by PET Recycling Team GmbH (Wöllersdorf, Germany) a wholly owned subsidiary of ALPLA (Geldern, Germany). The findings of the study were conducted by denkstatt GmbH (Vienna, Austria) on behalf of ALPLA which has been working on PET recycling for more than 20 years.

The results of the study exceeds previous assumptions in showing a significantly higher savings than previously assumed. The rPET produced by PET Recycling Team GmbH in Wöllersdorf has a carbon footprint of 0.45 kg CO2 equivalent per kilogram of rPET. Virgin PET, or new material, accounts for a CO2 equivalent of 2.15 kg per kilogram. This corresponds to a CO2 equivalent of 1.7 kg or 79% lower greenhouse gas emissions for rPET.