McDonald’s Agrees to Phase Out EPS in its Packaging

It was probably 20 years ago that I traveled to Salt Lake City for an interview with one of the people in the plastics industry I most admired: Jon Huntsman Sr. I was really excited to sit down with him in his office at the headquarters of Huntsman Chemical Corp., then the largest privately held chemical company in the world, and get to know him one-on-one. It was an amazing interview, and one I’ll never forget in my plastics journalism career.

Huntsman told me about the ups and downs of creating a company and products, his successes and periodic failures. One of the first products he developed was the expanded polystyrene (EPS) egg carton, which evolved into the EPS clamshell container for fast-food hamburgers. At the time of our interview, McDonald’s had just decided to eliminate the EPS hamburger container in favor of a paperboard carton.