PET Recycling Stream Could Accommodate up to 2 Percent Polyethylenefuranoate, APR Says

The recent announcement by Amsterdam-based Synvina, a joint venture of Amsterdam-based Avantium and BASF, headquartered in Germany, regarding commercial production of polyethylenefuranoate (PEF), a new polyester condensation polymer, has led to industry discussion regarding its potential impact on traditional polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester used for making bottles, sheet and films for packaging.

Following the interim approval of the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP), the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington, and North American plastic recyclers would like to verify the claim that up to 2 percent of Synvina’s PEF would be compatible in the existing PET recycling stream.