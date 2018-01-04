Plastic Film Recycling Making Significant Progress

PlasticsToday reported a month ago on industry efforts in recycling plastics films, wraps and bags, specifically when the Flexible Film Recycling Group (FFRG) of the American Chemistry Council (Washington, D.C.) joined partners in Omaha to launch a new campaign to increase the recycling of those materials both for recycling and, in some instances, converting the materials into fuel. You can read more about the program here.

We wanted to get a broader picture view of flexible film collection and recycling developments from an industry insider, and tapped the insights of the Steve Russell, vice president of plastics for the ACC, who provides an update into progress, current initiatives and a preview of what’s next in diverting flexible packaging from landfills.