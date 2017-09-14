Safety Sack Pouches Boast Child-Resistant Zipper Technology

Growth in flexible packaging continues, with one of the more intriguing subsegments the development of a type of packaging that a few years ago didn’t seem possible: child-resistant pouches and bags. There are now CR options applicable for medical, chemical and other markets. One report forecasts the global child-resistant packaging market at a CAGR of around 5.2% for the period 2016 to 2025.

Vendors continue to develop pouches and bags with proprietary CR features, including Dymapak (New York City), an OEM supplier of industrial safety packaging. This summer the company began accepting custom orders for Safety Sacks, a line of CR vacuum-sealable premade pouches.

“We believe Safety Sacks will revolutionize child-resistant packaging in the pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and at-home segments,” Steven Annunziato, Dymapak’s COO, tells PlasticsToday. “Our new product utilizes our patented Kid Katch zipper technology, which is fully contained within the zipper of the pouch. The key to the functionality is the counterintuitive zipper design that depends less on the strength of the user and more on their skill and experience. The unique design uses considerably less plastic than rigid containers, costs a fraction of the price of other child-resistant packaging and enables leading companies to promote their brands through full design customization.”