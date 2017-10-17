BTB PET-Recycling Says Starlinger Recycling System has Responded to Changing Bottle Stream

BTB PET-Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Bad Salzuflen, Germany, recycles polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles back into bottles, processing 20,000 tons of PET input material from the German bottle return system PETCYCLE annually. The company was founded in 2006 and has operated a Starlinger recoSTAR PET 165 iV+ since 2007, presently with six SSP (solid state polycondensation) reactors.

BTB PET-Recycling employs from 30 to 35 people and produces food-safe PET regranulate for use in the production of beverage bottles. The company has a positive European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) opinion for its recycled PET (rPET). In addition, BTB PET-Recycling is certified to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 50001:2011.