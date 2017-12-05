Recycling Campaign Helps Divert More Films and Bags From Landfill

The Flexible Film Recycling Group (FFRG) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC, Washington D.C.) joined partners in Omaha this past weekend to launch a new campaign to increase the recycling of plastic wraps and bags in the city. Representatives from the FFRG, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and First Star Fiber material recovery facility (MRF) were onsite at four Hy-Vee grocery stores to educate consumers about the campaign and encourage them to recycle plastic wraps and bags at participating retail and grocery stores.

The Omaha campaign is part of the Wrap Recycling Action Program (WRAP), an innovative public-private partnership that promotes recycling of plastic wraps and bags. The WRAP launch coincided with a promotional event for the Hefty Energy Bag Program, which the city has participated in for more than a year. The Energy Bag Program allows consumers to separate their non-recycled plastics from their waste so that the plastics can be collected at the MRF and converted into fuel. Omaha’s WRAP campaign and Energy Bag Program will help the city to divert more plastics from landfill.