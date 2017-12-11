Coca-Cola Upping its Recycled Content use in Bolivia

As Coca-Cola is celebrating 75 years of doing business in Bolivia, a corporate manager in that nation says the beverage maker is continuing to increase its recycling goals.

Quoted in an online article by the Bolivia-based La Razón, General Manager of Coca-Cola Bolivia Guillermo Gonzales touts the soft drink maker’s growing use of recycled content in its plastic bottles.

“In 2010 we were pioneers in using recycled material in bottling plants,” he tells La Razón.