DIY Network Features Island Created From Plastic Bottles

John Beal didn’t just want an island—he wanted an off-the-grid, movable, floating island. So he called Richart Sowa and his son Eden and gave them 30 days to build a floating island off the coast of Yucatan at Isla Mujeres.

It wasn’t the first floating island the Sowas had built. For the foundation, they collected 25,000 waste bottles, put them into plastic mesh bags, and attached the bags together in a double layer.