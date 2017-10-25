PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Direct-Printed PET Bottles Certified rPET Recyclable

by | Oct 25, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Process Recycling

plastic news KHS bottlesThe global digital printing market for packaging is anticipated to expand at a steady rate, reaching yearly growth close to 11% for 2017-2021, according to research firm Technavio (Toronto).

We’re seeing it used for applications that are largely if not essentially wholly devoted to printing onto flexible material substrates such as labels and rigid to semi-rigid surfaces including for corrugated cases and also paperboard folding cartons.

There’s also been a unique method of direct digital print onto rigid containers, the Direct Print Powered by KHS digital printing process, specifically PET bottles. I’ve covered the no-label process it in the past as an editor on sister publication Packaging Digest as a breakthrough, efficient and source-reducing technology for bottling operations. It’s important to point out that labels, particularly shrink film labels, may be problematic for recycling in addition to the source reduction gains of their elimination.

