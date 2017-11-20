Bausch + Lomb Recycling Program Reaches Milestone

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has announced its wholly owned subsidiary Bausch + Lomb’s One by One Recycling Program has recycled more than 1 million used contact lenses, blister packs and top foils since its launch in December 2016.

Through a partnership with Trenton, New Jersey-based TerraCycle, a leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle postconsumer materials, the One by One Recycling Program has diverted more than 7,000 pounds of waste from landfills.

In addition, for every pound of accepted packaging received through the program, a $1 donation is made to Optometry Giving Sight, the only global fundraising initiative that specifically targets the prevention of blindness and impaired vision by providing eye exams and glasses to those in need.