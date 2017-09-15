Closed Loop Foundation Releases ‘Recycling of Plastic Film Packaging’ Study

The Closed Loop Foundation, which is the independent 501(c)(3) affiliate of Closed Loop Partners, has released a study that it says offers insights on how investors can advance film and flexible packaging recycling. The study, “Recycling of Plastic Film Packaging,” was conducted with support from SC Johnson, Racine, Wisconsin.

Rob Kaplan of Closed Loop Foundation says, “Investors and supply chain leaders are looking for opportunities to catalyze recycling of flexible packaging, but there is a lack of real investable opportunities at the stage of commercialization. We identified a critical need to support the industry and investors by creating a roadmap for investing in flexible packaging.”

The study characterizes the categories of flexible packaging and offers insights on challenges and trends to determine how investors can best affect this sector. Flexible packaging includes materials such as snack bags and pouches, which are growing in the market.