Academe Pursues Plastics Replacement Goals

An inexpensive biomaterial that can be used to sustainably replace plastic barrier coatings in packaging and other applications has been developed by Penn State researchers, who predict its adoption would greatly reduce pollution.

The newly released study noted that the biomaterial—a polysaccharide polyelectrolyte complex—is composed of nearly equal parts treated cellulose pulp from wood or cotton and chitosan, which is derived from chitin, the primary ingredient in the exoskeletons of arthropods and crustaceans. The main source of chitin is the mountains of leftover shells from lobsters, crabs and shrimp consumed by humans.