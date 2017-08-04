PET Water Bottle Design Attributes That Impact Recycling

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) water bottles are everywhere. However, brand owners continue to commercialize water in packaging that often times does not meet consumer expectations for convenience and price, nor does it minimize the carbon footprint. The most common strategy deployed by many brands to meet sustainability initiatives has been to significantly lightweight the PET bottle.

While PET resin suppliers have benefited greatly from the growth of single-serve water bottles, significant research has not been focused on the performance impact and the validation of sustainability assumptions. With industry knowledge and experience being limited in this area, Plastic Technologies, Inc. (Holland, OH) wanted to provide brand owners with additional information to facilitate the decision making process.