Lightweight Bioplastic Carrier Bags a Top EU Priority

by | Aug 8, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

Papa got a brand new bag back in the Sixties, thanks to James Brown. Now, the European Union is hoping for a brand new bag—one that is made from bioplastic materials instead of polyethylene. According to a recent market study, “ Bags and Sacks—Europe ” from Ceresana (Constance, Germany), the popular issue of lightweight carrier bags is seeing the first consequence of the EU Plastic Bags Directive.

The international market research and consulting firm specializing in chemicals, plastics and packaging analyzed the directive. “Most states of the European Union have regulations to reduce consumption,” said the executive summary of the new market study. “Carrier bags made of paper are frequently exempt from these regulations; their manufacturers could become the ones who benefit from the EU directive.”

Ceresana expects the European market for bags and sacks made of polyethylene films, other plastic films and woven plastics, as well as paper, to reach a volume of approximately 8.77 million tons by 2024. Polyethylene (PE) is by far the most frequently used material, and implementation of the EU directive for the reduction of lightweight plastic carrier bag consumption has not been addressed equally in all EU countries. “Currently, the European Commission is addressing Greece, Italy, Poland, and Cyprus once again to [perform] a more determined implementation,” said Ceresana. “The initial position and urgency are very different from country to country.”

Source Link

Related Posts

Biesterfeld and LERG Agree on Cooperation

by | August 8, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

With immediate effect, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie is to assume responsibility for the distribution of unsaturated polyester resins (UP resins)

Read More

Moldmaking Lessons Learnt From Braunform’s 40-Year Success Story

by | August 8, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Success can be elusive, especially among small to mid-sized plastics processors and moldmakers. There are some good lessons to be learned

Read More

K-MAX Back in Production

by | August 8, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Kaman Corporation’s subsidiary Kaman Aerospace Corporation says that its customer Lectern Aviation Supplies Co Ltd, based in Hong Kong

Read More

A Fiberglass-Shelled Box Turtle

by | August 8, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

A vet from Hocking Hills Animal Clinic used fiberglass to fix a turtle’s shell. Several years ago, a client of Hocking Hills Animal Clinic brought

Read More

Lightweight Bioplastic Carrier Bags a Top EU Priority

by | August 8, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Papa got a brand new bag back in the Sixties, thanks to James Brown. Now, the European Union is hoping for a brand new bag—one that

Read More

ACE Award Winners

by | August 8, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The American Composites Manufacturers Association has announced the finalists for the Awards for Composites Excellence (ACE), sponsored

Read More

Extrusion Basics: Some Like it Hot (and Some Don’t)

by | August 8, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion | 0 Comments

I’ve talked in past columns about measuring melt temperature and the four evils of overheating: Polymer degradation, cooling problems, sizing

Read More

Ampacet Opens Masterbatch Facility in Australia

by | August 7, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

In a move that will further increase its presence in Australia, U.S.-based masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corporation has opened a new

Read More

Nestlé Pure Life Relaunches Brand

by | August 7, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Bottled water brand Nestlé Pure Life has refreshed its product through a new global advertising campaign and new packaging. The new

Read More

Federal Delegation Announces $125k to Grow Composites Industry in Rhode Island

by | August 7, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin announced a $125,000 federal grant to

Read More

Submit a Comment