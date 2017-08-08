Lightweight Bioplastic Carrier Bags a Top EU Priority

Papa got a brand new bag back in the Sixties, thanks to James Brown. Now, the European Union is hoping for a brand new bag—one that is made from bioplastic materials instead of polyethylene. According to a recent market study, “ Bags and Sacks—Europe ” from Ceresana (Constance, Germany), the popular issue of lightweight carrier bags is seeing the first consequence of the EU Plastic Bags Directive.

The international market research and consulting firm specializing in chemicals, plastics and packaging analyzed the directive. “Most states of the European Union have regulations to reduce consumption,” said the executive summary of the new market study. “Carrier bags made of paper are frequently exempt from these regulations; their manufacturers could become the ones who benefit from the EU directive.”

Ceresana expects the European market for bags and sacks made of polyethylene films, other plastic films and woven plastics, as well as paper, to reach a volume of approximately 8.77 million tons by 2024. Polyethylene (PE) is by far the most frequently used material, and implementation of the EU directive for the reduction of lightweight plastic carrier bag consumption has not been addressed equally in all EU countries. “Currently, the European Commission is addressing Greece, Italy, Poland, and Cyprus once again to [perform] a more determined implementation,” said Ceresana. “The initial position and urgency are very different from country to country.”