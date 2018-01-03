PET Collection and Recycling Rates Increased Significantly in Europe in 2016

Out of 3,147,000 tonnes of PET bottles and containers placed on the European market in 2016, 59.8%—1,8080,900 tonnes—were collected with 1,773,200 tonnes mechanically recycled, according to the summary of a new survey from Petcore Europe (Brussels). The full survey results will be presented in more detail during the annual Petcore Europe Conference 2018 taking place in Brussels on Feb. 7 and 8, 2018.
The summary conclusions come from the annual PCI Wood Mackenzie PET recycle survey for West Europe in 2016, commissioned by Petcore Europe. It shows that 128,400 more tonnes of PET were collected and 120,000 more tonnes were recycled compared with 2014.
“These PET collection and recycling rates are unreached in the plastics packaging industry, and it is worth mentioning that PET recyclers still have unexploited capacities for recycling,” stated Paola Arlotti from Equipolymers, Petcore Europe President. “The figures clearly outline the crucial role of PET in a circular economy and for reaching the plastics recycling targets currently discussed on the EU level.”
