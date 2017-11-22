PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Plastics Value Chain Restates its Commitment to Circular Economy Package

by | Nov 22, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news plastic bottlesOrganisations as EuPC, Petcore Europe, PCEP, Plastics Europe and Plastics Recyclers Europe support this joint position on the Circular Economy Package, as EuPC quotes:

  • Zero Plastics to landfill by 2025. This will ensure that plastic waste can be used as a resource and does not end up in the environment.
  • According to EuPC the 55% plastic packaging “preparing for re-use and recycling” target by 2025 is challenging but we are willing to continue to play our part and call the other relevant stakeholders to act too.
  • We call for the mandatory separate collection of all packaging from residual waste by 2025.
