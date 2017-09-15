Restaurant Action Alliance of NYC Files Lawsuit Against de Blasio Administration

The Restaurant Action Alliance of New York City (RAANYC), which is an organization composed of minority restaurant owners, managers and workers, and a coalition of restaurant owners joined foam manufacturers, recyclers and food service industry leaders to announce the filing of a lawsuit against the de Blasio Administration that seeks to block the city’s second attempt to ban polystyrene foam. The city claims that polystyrene foam is not recyclable, but the coalition say postconsumer foam is being recycled across the globe.

The complaint says the city cherrypicked critical information to suit its narrative in crafting the latest Department of Sanitation Determination (DSNY) issued May 12 and flouted a previous directive from the New York State Supreme Court.