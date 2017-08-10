Nestlé Waters Commits to How2Recycle Label

Nestlé Waters North America (Stamford, CN), one of the nation’s major beverage manufacturers, announced August 9 that it has begun adding the clear and consistent How2Recycle instruction to the labels on half-liter bottles of all its major U.S. brands. These include its purified water brand Nestlé Pure Life as well as its regional spring water brands, Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, Ozarka and Arrowhead.

With this move, Nestle Waters North America becomes the first beverage manufacturer in North America to add this label to all its major U.S. bottled water brands. The company anticipates completing the massive How2Recycle transition and roll out this September.

Variation in recycling programs, unclear labeling and inaccurate recyclability claims make recycling a challenge in the United States.