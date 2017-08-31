Plastic Bottle Recycling Campaign Boosts Recycling Rate in Raleigh Durham Triangle

Your Bottle Means Jobs (YBMJ) is a campaign message recently used by the Carolina Plastics Recycling Council (CPRC) in the Raleigh Durham Triangle region to stimulate more recycling by connecting that activity with job creation. The goal of the campaign is to get more bottles in recycling bins across North and South Carolina.

The campaign measured a 2 percent increase in tons of all types of plastic bottles sold by local recycling processors during March through May 2017 when compared with the same period in 2016 causing campaign leaders Chantal Fryer, director of Recycling Market Development at the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Blair Pollock with Orange County, North Carolina, to announce the outreach campaign had considerable regional impact.

The YBMJ campaign was financed by a unique partnership of industry, recycling-oriented trade associations and local governments including Raleigh, Wake and Orange counties in North Carolina. Using billboards, radio, online ads, social marketing pledges and events, the campaign’s call to action for the region is that if each household in the Carolinas increased its plastic bottle recycling by just two bottles a week, that simple act could create 300 new jobs in the two-state region known for its large-scale plastics recycling industry.