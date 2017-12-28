Rallying Kids Around Plastic Bottle Recycling

Getting children started early with anything worthwhile helps point them in the right direction and sparks what could be a lifelong interest. So it makes perfect sense when that “anything” involves a nationwide program for awareness of and active participation in recycling.

MDR (Shelton, CT), a division of Dun & Bradstreet, and PepsiCo (Purchase, NY) in mid-December announced gold honors in the 2017 MarCom Awards for PepsiCo Recycle Rally, a free nationwide program that directly benefits K-12 schools and students. The international competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.