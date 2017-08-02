AMUT Installing Two Systems for Polyolefin Recycling

The Recycling Division of Novara, Italy-based AMUT sPa says it has been awarded tenders issued by two European companies for the reclaiming and regeneration of thermoplastic polyolefin scrap to be transformed into granules. AMUT says both are “leading companies involved in the waste management field.”

The water-saving concept of the AMUT patented technologies “is well known all around the world

because of the treated water that can be re-used thanks to special recirculation circuits,” says AMUT.