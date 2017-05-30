APR Announces Pharmacy Stock Bottle Recycling Resources

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington, has developed resources for pharmacies to recycle stock bottles. In support of APR’s primary goals to increase the supply and enhance the quality of recycled plastics, pharmacy stock bottles have been identified as a highly marketable, quality stream of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the organization says.

“Pharmacies offer a unique grocery store waste reduction opportunity,” says Liz Bedard, APR rigid plastics recycling director. “Many pharmacies are making the switch from disposing of large volumes of stock bottles to setting up dedicated pharmacy stock bottle recycling collection bins.”

Pharmacy waste is divided evenly between stock bottles and paper, the APR says. Through the combination of a pharmacy stock bottle recycling program and a paper recycling program, grocery stores and pharmacies can achieve zero waste status with no incremental labor costs, waste hauling and disposal savings, as well as potential revenue.