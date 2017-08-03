APR Seeks Nominations for Third Annual Plastics Recycling Showcase

The APR Plastics Recycling Showcase, a program designed to highlight and promote industry innovations that have a positive effect on plastics collection and recycling, is accepting nominations. The nomination deadline is Oct. 26, 2017.

Developed by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington, the third annual program focuses on recently commercialized innovations, as well as on community engagement programs developed by APR member companies.

As a leading international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, APR says it works to provide technical expertise, leadership for long-term industry growth and to commend innovations supporting that growth.