A Recycled Scuff Liner Material for Truck Industry

Responding to customer needs for a better recycled scuff liner material, US Liner Company is introducing Bad Wolf Scuff, a product line that establishes new parameters in the industry for durability and overall performance.
In making the announcement, Michael LaRocco, US Liner’s President said:
“Interior protection of dry vans and reefers is a necessity within the trucking industry. The heavy loading and unloading cycles of trailers exposes the lower portion of the walls to damage from forklift trucks, pallets and other material handling methods. Traditionally, the cheapest lower sidewall protection was accomplished using 5/8- inch polyscuff (HDPE – high density polyethylene – otherwise known as ‘milk jug material’).”
