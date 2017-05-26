CARE Names Person and Recycler of the Year

Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE), a Dalton, Georgia-based nonprofit organization charged with advancing market-based solutions for carpet recycling and landfill diversion, has named its Person of the Year and Recycler of the Year for 2016. The two honors were awarded during the organization’s 15th annual conference, held in Indianapolis on May 10-11.

CARE’s 2016 Person of the Year, Dick Kruse, is a member of CARE’s board of directors and founded Kruse Carpet Recycling in Indianapolis. Kruse boasts many years of experience in the carpet recycling industry. He’s also been instrumental in developing CARE into the organization that it is today.