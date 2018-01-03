China’s MEP Announces Mandatory Recycling Intentions

China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) says its program to bring increased recycling activity to 46 cities in China is advancing, and tied the programs into a stated intention of reducing the nation’s dependence on imported scrap materials.
In a news release issued Jan. 2, 2018, the MEP referred to a program it says was announced in March 2018 requiring 46 cities to carry out “mandatory garbage sorting by the end of 2020.” Under the plan, all public institutions and companies are required to separate hazardous waste, kitchen waste and recyclable materials, according to the MEP.
By the end of November 2017, 12 cities had adopted laws and regulations on garbage sorting, while 24 had introduced work programs related to the issue, according to Wang Menghui, China’s minister of housing and urban-rural development.
