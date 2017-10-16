China’s National Sword Promts Waste Management to Adapt Recycling Routes in Washington

Waste Management (WM), Houston, will begin transporting recyclables from its Washington state customers to Spokane in response to China’s import limits, a report by the Daily Record News says. In July, the Chinese government cracked down on importing 24 kinds of material, including certain types of unsorted paper and plastic.

Kittitas County Solid Waste Director Patti Johnson says in the report that the crackdown includes items such as yogurt containers and pizza boxes, which will affect areas like Seattle.