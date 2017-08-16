Cofit Product Designed to Purify Plastic Scrap

Italy-based Cofit International says it has partnered with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Melt Filtration Products (MFP) to bring Cofit’s post-consumer and postindustrial uninterrupted continuous polymer melt filtration product the GorillaBelt to the United States.

MFP says the GorillaBelt was initially developed and sold and was “very well received” in Europe during the past several years. The two companies say the GorillaBelt has been running in multiple installations and handling inbound plastic streams with contamination rates of from 10 to 15 percent.