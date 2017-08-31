Lindner Introduces Higher Output Shredder Models

Austria-based Lindner-Recyclingtech has introduced its Micromat HP (High Performance) model shredders, which it calls “extremely efficient universal shredders for processing plastics and other [materials].”

While the machine sizes and technology are similar to Lindner’s existing Micromat 2000 and 2500 systems, the company says increases in output of up to 30 percent “are now a reality” thanks to the HP upgrades. The new Micromat HP single-shaft shredders, like the existing ones, can be flexibly configured to any desired purpose and boast a low-energy design with minimal maintenance requirements, says the company.