Diversified Recycling to Install Six Van Dyk Screens

Diversified Recycling, based in Homewood, Illinois, plans to upgrade its traditional paper screens with four new Non-Wrapping 440 screens from Van Dyk Recycling Solutions (VDRS), Stamford, Connecticut. The 440 screen is Van Dyk’s latest offering designed to drastically reduce film wrapping in star screens, the company says.

Two percent of Diversified’s stream is plastic film. According to VDRS, even with a presort station that removes film, a significant amount of wrapping occurs around the screens. The wrapping prevents the screens from sorting properly. Materials are unable to fall through and wind up conveyed over the screen.