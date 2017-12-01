Ettlinger Filter Designed to Handle Recyclable Polymers

Königsbrunn, Germany-based Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH is now offering the ERF350 filter for what it calls “contaminated polymer feedstock.” The company indicates the new model is the first in what will be a “performance-enhanced generation of the ERF series suitable for processing all standard polyolefins and polystyrenes as well as numerous engineering plastics.”

Among the engineering resins the ERF350 can handle, according to Ettlinger, are styrene copolymers, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The filter is capable of removing foreign particles such as paper, aluminum, wood elastomers or high-melting polymer composites containing up to 18 percent contaminants, according to Ettlinger.

Depending on the type and level of contamination in the material to be cleaned and the selected screen size, the ERF350 can obtain a maximum throughput of 3,800 kilograms (8,375 pounds) per hour in combination with what Ettlinger calls “ultra-low melt losses.”