Keep America Beautiful, ISRI Celebrate 20th Anniversary of America Recycles Day With “State of Recycling” Forum

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — In celebration of the 20th anniversary of America Recycles Day, national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI,) today are hosting the 2017 “State of Recycling” Forum in Washington D.C., presented in partnership with Keurig Green Mountain. The topic for this year’s “State of Recycling” Forum is: Plastics: Improving Quality. Driving Demand.
Now in its third year, the “State of Recycling” Forum is hosted annually by Keep America Beautiful and ISRI to provide an overview of the current opportunities and challenges facing recycling in the United States, as well as addressing critical topics that impact and can be influenced by industry stakeholders, government, and individuals. The Forum is held in conjunction with America Recycles Day – a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful dedicated to raising awareness and advancing recycling in the U.S.
“Much is being done to capture more recyclable plastics,” said Brenda Pulley, senior vice president, recycling, Keep America Beautiful. “In celebrating the 20th anniversary of America Recycles Day, it’s a moment in time for us to look closely at the current state of the recycling infrastructure, as well as innovations being made to process and develop new markets for recycled materials, especially plastics. Keep America Beautiful is pleased to host this important Forum examining the state of the industry with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, in partnership with Keurig Green Mountain.”
Related Posts
LANXESS to Acquire Solvay’s US Phosphorus Additives Business
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is expanding its Additives segment and plans to acquire the phosphorus chemicals business with a
Comar Acquires Shore Plastic Technologies
US-based specialty packaging and dispensing products manufacturer Comar has acquired Shore Plastic Technologies to expand its
Robotic Automation Maker Omron Opens new Montreal Office
Robotic automation supplier Omron Automation Americas has opened its expanded and relocated Montreal office. Located in a Dorval,
American Chemistry Council Recognizes Amcor, APR and P&G
The Plastics Division of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Washington, has announced that Amcor, the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)
Keep America Beautiful, ISRI Celebrate 20th Anniversary of America Recycles Day With “State of Recycling” Forum
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of America Recycles Day, national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful and the Institute of Scrap Recycling
ISRI Celebrates America Recycles Day by Recounting Recycling’s Economic, Environmental Benefits
The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, celebrates America Recycles Day by applauding individuals who make an
Print Your City! Turns Plastic Waste Into 3D-Printed Street Furniture
Amsterdam residents are reported to be responsible for about 23 kg (50 lb) of plastic waste per person per year. Rotterdam research and design
Plastic MOF for Printing Inexpensive Sensors and Fuel Cell Batteries
A marriage between 3D printer plastic and a versatile material for detecting and storing gases could lead to inexpensive sensors and fuel cell
The Finer Points of Injection Molding Process Adjustments
Processing in plastic injection can be a tricky business. It takes a strong and knowledgable approach toward process setup when adjustments
Novel Honeycomb Material Leads Way to Quantum Spin Liquid
Researchers from Boston College and Harvard University have created an elusive honeycomb-structured material capable of frustrating the