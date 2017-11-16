Keep America Beautiful, ISRI Celebrate 20th Anniversary of America Recycles Day With “State of Recycling” Forum

Now in its third year, the “State of Recycling” Forum is hosted annually by Keep America Beautiful and ISRI to provide an overview of the current opportunities and challenges facing recycling in the United States, as well as addressing critical topics that impact and can be influenced by industry stakeholders, government, and individuals. The Forum is held in conjunction with America Recycles Day – a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful dedicated to raising awareness and advancing recycling in the U.S.

“Much is being done to capture more recyclable plastics,” said Brenda Pulley, senior vice president, recycling, Keep America Beautiful. “In celebrating the 20th anniversary of America Recycles Day, it’s a moment in time for us to look closely at the current state of the recycling infrastructure, as well as innovations being made to process and develop new markets for recycled materials, especially plastics. Keep America Beautiful is pleased to host this important Forum examining the state of the industry with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, in partnership with Keurig Green Mountain.”