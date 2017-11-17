Lead Battery Recycling Tops All Consumer Recycling And Provides A True Example Of A Circular Economy

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — A study released today finds that lead batteries have a recycling rate of 99.3 percent, making them the number one recycled consumer product in the U.S. The near perfect rate of recycling is attributed to industry investment in a state-of-the-art closed-loop collection and recycling system that keeps 1.7 million tons of batteries out of landfills annually.