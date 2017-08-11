The Amazing Transformation of Abandoned Plastic Fishing Nets Into Recycled Materials in Nine Slides

The international recycling company Tönsmeier (Porta Westfalica, Germany) became a partner of Germany’s World Wide Fund (WWF Deutschland) for Nature in September 2015, and since then has been working to rid the Baltic Sea of so-called ghost nets, abandoned fishing nets made of plastic. Environmentally friendly recycling of these polypropylene and polyamide (nylon) ghost nets is being tested, and Vecoplan AG (Bad Marienberg, Germany), which develops shredding, conveying and processing machinery and plants, was brought in to create an optimal process for transporting, processing and recycling the salvaged material. The results of initial tests have been positive, said Vecoplan

The Baltic Sea is relatively small, making it ideal for the development of a process for salvaging, processing and recycling ghost nets; that knowledge can then be transferred to larger bodies of water. Tönsmeier sought the support of Vecoplan AG for processing the PP and PA nets.

Vecoplan has been developing and manufacturing machinery and systems for resource recovery and recycling management for almost 50 years. “Our task was to find options for the material recycling of salvaged nets in our own technology center,” said Vecoplan Project Manager Ulf Kramer.