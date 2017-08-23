California Carpet Stewardship Program Awards Funds

Dalton, Georgia-based Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE)‘s California Carpet Stewardship Program has awarded grants of $10,000 each to five companies for its Cycle 1M Micro-Grants for Collections/Reuse Programs pilot. Funds were awarded for infrastructure projects and/or purchase of equipment that supports the operational logistics of properly collecting and/or reusing California postconsumer carpet (PCC) under a new or established program.