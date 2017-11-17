China Releases new Proposed Contaminants Thresholds

In an alert to its members dated Nov. 16, 2017, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, says the Chinese government has notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its intent to adopt new standards for the allowable contaminants thresholds for scrap imports.

The Chinese government notified the WTO Nov. 15 of its intent to adopt Environmental Protection Control Standards for Imported Solid Wastes as Raw Materials (GB 16487.2-13), which set the allowable contaminants thresholds for scrap imports, according to ISRI. The initial set of draft standards China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) issued in August of this year proposed a 0.3 percent limit for “carried wastes” across all secondary commodities.