Conference Session Provides Latest Information on China

The opening session of the 2017 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe event, set for Nov. 7-8 in Warsaw, Poland, will offer presentations designed to offer attendees the latest updates on import restrictions being initiated in China.

Activities of China’s Ministry of the Environment (MEP) and directives issued by China Customs and other central government agencies have played a dominant role in demand for and pricing of many plastic and paper scrap grades and 2017—and are poised to do so for the rest of this decade.

