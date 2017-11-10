Australian Researchers Use Plastic Dialysis Waste to Produce Durable Concrete

Dialysis patients could inadvertently improve sustainability in the construction industry, thanks to a Deakin University, Burwood, Australia, recycling project that’s turning hospital waste into longer-lasting concrete.

A team at Deakin’s School of Engineering is behind the new project, which could ultimately save from the scrap heap the thousands of tons of plastic waste created in Australia each year through dialysis treatment.

Project leader Dr. Riyadh Al-Ameri, a senior lecturer in structural engineering, says the project could solve two problems in one, with corrosion of steel bars used in concrete construction a major issue for the industry.