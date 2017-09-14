GreenMantra™ Technologies and Sun Chemical Partner to Develop New Polymers From Polystyrene Waste for Ink Formulations

BRANTFORD, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymer products from waste plastics, and Sun Chemical, the world’s largest producer of printing inks, have agreed to partner to jointly develop polymers from recycled polystyrene waste for use in ink formulations.

The agreement combines GreenMantra’s new patent-pending process for converting waste polystyrene into useful polymers with Sun Chemical’s deep expertise in inks formulation. The goal is to develop sustainable styrenic polymers as a replacement for fossil fuel-based materials in certain ink applications.

“Our team of scientists has had great success in the lab applying our technology and process to achieve depolarization of waste polystyrene, both rigid and foam, into styrenic polymers suitable for inks and other applications,” said Domenic Di Mondo, GreenMantra’s senior director of research and business development. “We are looking forward to working with Sun Chemical’s experts to further refine these materials for commercial use.”