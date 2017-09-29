IACMI Project to Focus on Recycled Fibers in Class A Parts

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, TN, US), a 150-plus-member public/private consortium committed to increasing domestic production capacity and manufacturing jobs across the U.S. composites industry, announced on Sept. 28 that it is launching a project to develop processing and material technologies to create Class A surface finishes for the automotive industry via induction heating. The project is led by BASF Corp. (Wyandotte, MI, US), with a team that includes Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL, Oak Ridge, TN) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The goal of this technical collaboration is to develop processing and material technologies that provide automotive Class A surface appearance and suitable mechanical properties for automotive body panels by using a thermoplastic resin matrix reinforced with discontinuous recycled carbon fiber.