KW Plastics Receives FDA No-Objection Letter

KW Plastics, headquartered in Troy, Alabama, has confirmed that it has received a no-objection letter (LNO) from the Center of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for KWR101-150, a natural postconsumer high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin.

The LNO confirms the resin is cleared for room-temperature filled and stored, refrigerated storage and frozen storage packaging at levels of up to 100 percent content. This clearance is in addition to its previous conformance to Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemicals/Substances of Very High Concern (REACH/SVHC), Coalition of North East Governors (CONEG) and UL 94 HB (horizontal burning flammability).