NASA Promoting Development of 3D-Printing of Outer Space Habitats From Recyclable Materials

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and its partners are holding a $2.5 million competition to build a 3-D printed habitat for deep space exploration, including the agency’s journey to Mars. The multi-phase challenge is designed to advance the construction technology needed to create sustainable housing solutions for Earth and beyond. One key aspect of the project is to adopt recycled material such as discarded plastic packaging as raw materials.

The challenge comprises three phases: Phase 1, the Design Competition, was completed in 2015. Phase 2, the Structural Member Competition, has three sub-competitions, carries a $1.1 million prize purse and focuses on the material technologies needed to create structural components. The Phase 3 On-Site Habitat Competition has a $1.5 million prize purse, and will focus on automated 3D print systems to autonomously construct a complete habitat.