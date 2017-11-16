Print Your City! Turns Plastic Waste Into 3D-Printed Street Furniture

Amsterdam residents are reported to be responsible for about 23 kg (50 lb) of plastic waste per person per year. Rotterdam research and design studio The New Raw says that the annual waste from every three residents should be enough to 3D print two big plastic benches for deployment in public places throughout the capital of The Netherlands. And it’s printed a prototype called the XXX bench to show the way.

The plastic used to 3D print each 50 kg (110 lb) XXX bench is sourced from pellets from municipal waste or flakes from ground up products. The 150 cm (59 in) long, 80 cm (31.5 in) wide prototype has been produced using a large scale pellet extrusion 3D printer and seats two to four people. The New Raw says that it’s designed to rock, with users needing to “find equilibrium together, or use their energy to rock each other.”