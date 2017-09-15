EDPR to Recycle its Wind Turbine Blades

EDP Renewables, a specialist in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, announces a cooperation agreement with Thermal Recycling of Composites (TRC).

The company has signed an agreement with TRC to develop viable, maximum-efficiency alternatives for recycling wind turbine blades that are no longer in use.

EDP Renewables announces a cooperation agreement with Thermal Recycling of Composites (TRC), a spin-off of the Spanish Council for Scientific Research (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, CSIC), for the implementation of a wind turbine blade recycling programme and the launch of the new R3FIBER system. The signing was attended by João Manso Neto, CEO of EDPR, Oriol Grau, CEO of TRC, and Javier Etxabe, who represented CSIC’s Vice presidency for knowledge transfer as head of the results protection and promotion of technology-based companies unit.