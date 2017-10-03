Erema North America Hosts Discovery Day

Erema North America Inc., Ipswich, Massachusetts, has announced the continued growth of plastics recycling in the United States and Canada was one of several topics discussed at the company’s Discovery Day, held Sept. 26, 2017, at its Ipswich tech center.
This year marks the first time the company hosted a Discovery Day at its North American facility. The “Circular Economy in Action” program featured sessions on a range of topics as well as a keynote presentation by the Plastics Industry Association (Plastics). In addition, the more than 100 attendees had the opportunity to interact with equipment demonstrations.
“Erema’s Discovery Day has already become established in Europe and the company has now held one for the first time at Erema North America in Ipswich, Massachusetts, under the title Circular Economy in Action,” Erema says in a news release. “Over 100 customers and interested attendees were given an insight into the latest technical developments emerging at Erema and discussed the current upswing of recycling in the North American plastics industry. Four Eremea recycling systems demonstrated live in action that plastic ‘waste’ has long since advanced to a secondary raw material.”
