EuPC Study Still Finds Resistance to Secondary Resins

A survey organized by the Brussels-based European Plastics Converters Association (EuPC) has found that as of 2017 just 27 percent of European plastics converting companies that responded say their customers “are sufficiently aware of the benefits and need to use recycled plastic materials (rPM).”

EuPC launched its survey Europe’s plastics converting industry in May 2017. Survey questions focused on the current and future use of rPM. In the five-month survey period some 485 participants from 28 different countries filled in an online questionnaire.