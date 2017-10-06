ISRI Proposes Specifications for PVC Recyclables

The board of directors for the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, will consider adding new specifications for rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic recyclables during its Fall Meeting Nov. 8, 2017. These specifications are intended to encompass more of the plastics recyclables that are actively trading in the scrap plastics marketplace, according to the organization.

The PVC specifications were approved by ISRI’s Plastics Division at the Spring Board & Committee Meetings in New Orleans April 24, 2017. The new PVC specifications are available for review. They include bale specifications for rigid PVC siding, pipe and window profiles. The specifications outline prohibitives and acceptable levels of contamination.