ISRI Releases Updated ‘Scrap Specifications Circular’

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), headquartered in Washington, has updated its Scrap Specifications Circular to include new specifications for rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recyclables approved at its Fall Board Meeting Nov. 8, 2017. The circular also reclassifies “clean, dry double-polycoat food packages” within the “Guidelines for Inbound Curbside Recyclables for Material Recovery Facilities – Minimum Recommended Materials List.”
In a news release announcing the availability of the updated circular, ISRI says the new PVC specifications are intended to encompass more of the plastics recyclables that are actively trading in the scrap plastics marketplace. They can be found on pages 49-50 in the new edition of the Scrap Specifications Circular.
The association says the amendment to the material recovery facility (MRF) guidelines is a response to concerns within the recycling industry that by listing “clean, dry double-polycoat food packages” in its original location under Additional Materials for Inbound Curbside Recyclables for MRFs, it gave the impression that the material is preferred by MRFs.
