ISRI Reports That China is Poised to Issue Final Scrap Import Guidelines

The government relations department of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, issued an email Nov. 13, 2017, noting that the Chinese government is expected to release final scrap import guidelines in two to four weeks.

The email states: “Industry contacts believe the Chinese government will finalize the contaminants thresholds in its Environmental Protection Control standards for scrap (GB 16487) at 1 percent for ferrous and nonferrous metals, 1 percent for paper and 0.5 percent for plastics. This information has been reported in the media, but it cannot be confirmed until the Chinese government issues the final regulation.”